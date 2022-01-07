Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

