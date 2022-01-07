Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $41.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

