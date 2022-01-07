Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.32.

BRX stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

