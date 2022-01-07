Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 935 ($12.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.28) to GBX 870 ($11.72) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.49) to GBX 1,120 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.21) target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.43).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 941.50 ($12.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 905.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 934.42. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 726 ($9.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.72). The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.11), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($339,805.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 in the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

