British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 309,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,050. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

