Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 309,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,275 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 98,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 294,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 60,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

