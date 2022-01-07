Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 572 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

