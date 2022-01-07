Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 271,365 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

