Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,660 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.