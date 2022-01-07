Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

