BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRSP. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

BRSP stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.78%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

