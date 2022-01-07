Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.14. 1,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 667,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

