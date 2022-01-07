Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,454.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3,436.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

