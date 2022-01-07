Brent Woodford Sells 2,868 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DIS traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,786,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

