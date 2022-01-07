Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.