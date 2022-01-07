BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 410 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.52) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.44) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

BP.B opened at GBX 188 ($2.53) on Thursday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 181 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of £37.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.72.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.