Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 3.8% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

