Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 915,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,589 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

