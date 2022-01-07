Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $29,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. 10,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,786. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

