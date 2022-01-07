Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $98.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,690 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $98,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 162,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,717. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

