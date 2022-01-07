Boston Partners Sells 41,113 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $70,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,056. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $551.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

