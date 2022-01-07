Boston Partners Purchases 11,598 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.39% of ProPetro worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 337,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $985.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.