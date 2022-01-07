Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Primis Financial were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Primis Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

