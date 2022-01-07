Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $598.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.38%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

