Boston Partners Acquires 14,594 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 527,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

JBLU stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

