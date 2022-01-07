Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRQS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRQS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,958. Borqs Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

