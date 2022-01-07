BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.71. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

