BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €64.00 ($72.73) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

EPA:BNP opened at €64.19 ($72.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.41. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

