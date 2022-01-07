BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE FTS opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.