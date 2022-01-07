BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$23.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.43.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.57 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 350.38. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

