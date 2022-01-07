BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$23.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.43.
Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.57 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 350.38. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.