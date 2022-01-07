Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 186,366 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,595,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,082 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,056 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.