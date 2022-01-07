Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Up 57.1%

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) shot up 57.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,458,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 484,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

