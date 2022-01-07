BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,051.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $885.05. 6,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,203. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $902.82. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

