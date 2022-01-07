BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:BNY opened at $14.89 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
