BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:BNY opened at $14.89 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,912,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 247,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the period.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

