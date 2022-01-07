BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

