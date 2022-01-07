BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Purchases A$92,400.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider David Hall bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,400.00 ($66,474.82).

David Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, David Hall bought 60,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($69,064.75).

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

