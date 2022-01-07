BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Purchases A$92,400.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider David Hall bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,400.00 ($66,474.82).
David Hall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, David Hall bought 60,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($69,064.75).
About BKI Investment
