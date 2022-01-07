BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $173,237.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $173,237.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,995.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.80 or 0.07619482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00319821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.00934634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.65 or 0.00477803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00261246 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

