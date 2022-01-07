Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

BHVN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,411. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

