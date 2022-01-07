Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Biogen by 10,230.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.55.

BIIB opened at $237.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

