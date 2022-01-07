Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILI. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 14.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

