BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $55.67 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.17 or 0.07597864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,754.43 or 1.00008768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007850 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

