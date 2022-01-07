BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 20,880 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $62.87 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.