Berenberg Bank Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to “Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,500 ($74.11) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 5,000 ($67.38). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.42) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.85) to GBX 5,200 ($70.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,006.15 ($67.46).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,078 ($68.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,691.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,199.08. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The stock has a market cap of £82.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.89), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,910.31). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last 90 days.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

