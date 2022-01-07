Berenberg Bank Increases Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 180

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APF. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.56. The company has a market cap of £291.17 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.18).

In related news, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,799.49). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total value of £107,900 ($145,398.19). Insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000 in the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

