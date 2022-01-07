Berenberg Bank Increases A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target to GBX 580

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.68) to GBX 580 ($7.82) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.83) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 562.50 ($7.58).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 511 ($6.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.63. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.23) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £572.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.19.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

