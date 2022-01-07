Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,436,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

