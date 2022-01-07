Beefy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00213952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.78 or 0.00477707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00089233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.