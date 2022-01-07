Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

AMD stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.26. 759,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,299,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

