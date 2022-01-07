Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BHP Group by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.20. 60,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,778. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

