Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 238,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,258,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

